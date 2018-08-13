China's Ctrip stops allowing customers to pay using Turkish lira

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese online travel agency Ctrip said on Monday that it has stopped allowing customers to pay using Turkish lira due to a slump in the currency.

A Ctrip spokeswoman told Reuters that it had removed the option on its website on Sunday as some customers had been exploiting the currency’s fluctuation by paying in lira and asking for refunds in Chinese yuan.

The lira pulled back from an overnight record low of 7.24 to the dollar on Monday after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity and cut lira and foreign currency reserve requirements for Turkish banks. (Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Darren Schuettler)