September 1, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey pipeline operator Botas raises gas prices 9-14 pct, sources say

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state pipeline operator Botas has raised natural gas prices by 14 percent for industrial use and 9 percent for residential use effective from Saturday, two sources told Reuters.

Officials for Botas were not immediately available for comment. The move comes after the energy regulator announced a similar increase in prices, according to the government’s Official Gazette. The increases are likely to further feed inflation, which is already in double digits and last month hit nearly 16 percent. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

