ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on Turks to ignore developments in the Turkish lira, saying the country was set to post record growth despite the economic attacks it has been facing.

Speaking in northeastern province of Gumushane, Erdogan repeated his call to sell dollars to support the lira. “Those who think they will make us kneel via economic manipulation do not know us at all,” he said. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)