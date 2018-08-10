FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Turks to buy lira for "national struggle"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks to exchange hard currency and gold into the lira on Friday, warning that the country would respond to those who had started an “economic war” against it.

Speaking to a crowd in the northeastern city of Bayburt, a defiant Erdogan said the dollar would not block Turkey’s path, framing the sell-off of the lira as a “national struggle”.

The lira weakened after his comments. It was trading at 6.0200 to the dollar at 1157 GMT, down some 8.5 percent on the day.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Sarah Dadouchl Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans

