August 11, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan repeats call to Turks to help shore up lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday repeated a call on Turks to sell dollars and euros to support the national currency, which has been in free-fall over concerns about the economy and deteriorating ties with the United States.

Speaking to supporters in the northeastern Turkish town of Unye, Erdogan also said it was a pity the United States was choosing Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor on trial in Turkey over terrorism charges - over its strategic NATO ally Ankara.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the pastor’s release, the most pressing of a number of disagreements between Washington and Ankara. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mark Potter)

