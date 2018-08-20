Turkey's Erdogan says attack on economy no different from attack on flag

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday cast a recent currency crisis as an attack on Turkey’s economy, no different from a strike against the flag or call to prayer, taking a defiant tone in his address at the eve of the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

In a pre-recorded address to the Turkish people ahead of the start of the four-day holiday on Tuesday, Erdogan said the aim of the recent currency crisis was to bring “Turkey and its people to their knees”.

He said that Turkey had the power and ability to overcome the crisis. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)