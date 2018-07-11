FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 2:18 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan says dollar volatility to decrease -broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that volatility in the dollar would decrease and that, when it comes to exchange and interest rates, domestic banks would lend support, local broadcasters quoted him as saying on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the comments to reporters traveling on his plane to a NATO summit in Brussels, according to CNN Turk and other broadcasters. He also defended his choice of his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as finance and treasury minister, saying Albayrak had theoretical and practical experience in finance. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Dominic Evans)

