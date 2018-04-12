UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan strikes back at investors over tumbling lira

(Adds comment, graphic)

ANKARA, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan struck back at international investors on Thursday, saying that no one could bring the country to heel by using exchange rates, casting a precipitous fall in the lira currency as a conspiracy from outside.

His comments came as the lira took a breather after plumbing record lows for five straight trading days, a sell-off that Erdogan and his ministers have said was the result of an economic attack by outside forces.

The lira’s slide - it is down 8 percent against the dollar so far this year, one of the worst performances among emerging markets - reflects the gulf between Erdogan and international investors over monetary policy. Erdogan, an economic populist and a self-described “enemy of interest rates” wants to see lower borrowing costs despite double-digit inflation.

“Do not worry, Turkey continues on its path with determined steps, nobody can discipline us based on exchange rates,” he said in a speech in Ankara.

“The rise in exchange rates has no reasonable, logical or by-the-book explanation.”

Economists say the lira’s slide is a reflection of entrenched inflation and wage growth and that interest rates needs to be raised to arrest its fall.

The lira was at 4.1152 to the dollar at 1106 GMT. On Wednesday it set a record low of 4.1944. It was trading at 5.0822 against the euro after a record low of 5.1914 on Wednesday.

Investors are looking ahead to the central bank’s next policy-setting meeting on April 25. The bank’s reluctance to increase rates at its last two meetings has heightened the perception that it is less than independent.

Data released on Wednesday showed the current account - a broadly defined measure of trade that includes services and investment income - recorded a deficit of $4.152 billion in February.

While that was less than the $4.2 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, it was a more than 60 percent increase from the same period a year earlier. Analysts said it affirmed Turkey’s vulnerabilities on the balance of payments front.