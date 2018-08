ANKARA, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire spoke by phone on Friday and discussed U.S. sanctions steps against Turkey, agreeing to act together in response to such moves, Albayrak’s ministry said.

The statement said that the two ministers decided to work closely to develop cooperation between Turkey and France and agreed to meet in Paris on Aug. 27. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Alison Williams)