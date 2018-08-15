FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 7:34 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Turkish lira rallies to below 6 against dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rallied 6 percent to below 6.0 against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by a banking watchdog move on swap transactions and expectations of improved Turkey-EU ties after Turkey released two Greek soldiers detained since March.

The lira has lost nearly 40 percent this year and crashed to an all-time low of 7.24 to the dollar on Monday, hit by worries over Erdogan’s calls for lower borrowing costs and by worsening ties with the United States, a major NATO ally.

At 0731 GMT, the lira stood at 6.0600 against the dollar. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Sarah Dadouch Editing by Daren Butler)

