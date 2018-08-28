FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 28, 2018 / 2:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Germany not considering financial aid for Turkey- German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Germany is not considering providing Turkey with a financial lifeline to help it overcome a crisis sparked by a fast falling lira, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Our position has not changed,” the official said, pointing to a government statement on Aug. 20 that financial aid to Turkey was not a question for Germany at the moment.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the German government was considering providing emergency financial assistance. (Reporting by Gernot Heller and Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by John Stonestreet)

