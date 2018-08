WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - There is no indication that Turkish authorities are considering asking for IMF financial assistance, a spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

“In light of recent market volatility, the new administration will need to demonstrate a commitment to sound economic policies to promote macroeconomic stability and reduce imbalances,” an IMF spokesperson said in a statement. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Michael Perry)