Turkish lira slide will not seriously lift inflation -minister

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - A 9% fall in the Turkish lira this year will not seriously lift inflation, which Ankara expects to dip toward year end from above 12% last month, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

In a TV interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, Albayrak also said he does not believe a 100 billion-lira economic support package to blunt the effects of coronavirus risks affecting the 2020 budget performance. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans)