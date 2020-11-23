After strong rally, Turkish lira slides 2% as COVID curbs begin

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened 2% on Monday as local investors took advantage of a strong recent rally to build their forex and gold positions, and as new coronavirus restrictions began to weigh on the economy.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Investors also positioned ahead of the Turkish Treasury’s first domestic 10-year bond issuance in two years this week.

Analysts said some of the weakness was due to profit-taking after the currency rallied from a record low of 8.58 against the dollar earlier this month. President Tayyip Erdogan has in the last two weeks pledged a more market-friendly approach to the economy under a new central bank governor and finance minister.

The lira weakened as far as 7.8010 to the U.S. currency from Friday’s close of 7.65. It later trimmed losses to stand at 7.7650 at 0810 GMT.

Last week, the central bank raised its policy rate by 475 basis points to 15% and pledged to remain tough on inflation, saying its move would reverse a harmful dollarisation trend and help rebuild depleted foreign reserves.

The thin FX buffer has exacerbated a broad drop in the lira this year and left the economy more vulnerable as activity contracted by nearly 10% in the second quarter, during the initial coronavirus wave.

The latest wave has prompted the government to adopt new curfews for weekends and for certain age groups, as well as restrictions on restaurants and cafes that began at the weekend.

Net foreign investor inflows into stocks and bond markets were some $910 million in the week Nov. 9-13, central bank data showed, the largest weekly inflow since August 2017. However, outflows overall this year still amount to $12.7 billion.

The Treasury will hold auctions on Tuesday for a 10-year bond and a seven-year floating rate note (FRN) and demand for the 10-year paper in particular is seen as a key indicator of foreign investor demand for Turkish assets.

“We expect the improvement in long-term inflation expectations after last week’s central bank rate hike to support auction demand,” QNB Finansbank said in a note. The last 10-year issue was in 2018 before a move to shorter-term issues.

The average maturity in the treasury’s domestic debt stock fell to 2.8 years as of September this year, the lowest level since 2012 and down from 4.2 years in August 2018.

“We expect the treasury to orientate more towards long-term bonds in the period ahead and for the domestic debt stock maturity to lengthen again,” QNB Finansbank said.