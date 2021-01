FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira declined more than 2% against the dollar on Monday, as the greenback extended a rebound on hopes of more stimulus for the U.S. economy.

The lira stood at 7.47 against the dollar at 0602 GMT, compared to Friday’s close of 7.3550. Earlier, it weakened nearly 2.2% to 7.52.