FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's lira TRYTOM=D3 strengthenened 3% beyond 7.9 to the dollar on Wednesday as President Tayyip Erdogan said his government was forming a new growth strategy financed in part by international investment.

At 1147 GMT the lira stood at 7.882, its strongest level since Oct. 22.