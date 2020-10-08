Turkish lira at record low on geopolitical worries

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened against the dollar on Thursday to touch a record low hit in the previous session, as concerns over possible U.S. sanctions, the Caucasus conflict and uneasy ties with the European Union weighed on sentiment.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.89 against the dollar, as of 0506 GMT, plumbing the weakest level hit on Wednesday, when it closed at 7.8815.

It has lost 25% of its value this year, in large part due to worries over the central bank’s depleted forex reserves and costly interventions in the currency market. But geopolitical worries have now come to the fore.

A Republican and a Democratic U.S. senator called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft system, after a report that Turkey may be planning a comprehensive test.

Ankara’s backing for Azerbaijan in a conflict with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh has caused unease. France, the United States and Russia will step up efforts to end fighting in Caucasus by holding talks in Geneva on Thursday.

Tensions with the European Union have also flared, with Ankara voicing disappointment over the outcome of an EU summit last week over disputes including maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

Potentially adding to those strains, Northern Cyprus was set to open the beach area of a Cypriot resort abandoned since the 1974 invasion by Turkey - a move which has been condemned by the Greek Cypriot government on the divided island.