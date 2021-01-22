Turkish lira dips along with EMs, reversing central bank pop

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dropped some 1% on Friday, weakening along with emerging market peers and giving back gains from a day earlier when the central bank sounded hawkish about more rate hikes even while it held policy steady.

The lira weakened as far as 7.4420 against the U.S. currency and stood at 7.4200 at 0842 GMT. It closed at 7.3700 on Thursday when the bank promised tight monetary policy for an “extended period”.

Traders said there was a “risk off” mood in global markets, with sentiment hit in Asia by worries of new coronavirus restrictions in China.

“Today the lira is in line with EM peers, slightly overperforming,” said one trader.

The central bank held rates at 17% as expected on Thursday, vowing to tighten more if needed to battle inflation that has neared 15%, even after recent sharp rate hikes in recent months.

A recent rally in the currency from record lows and signs of some economic weakness heading into the winter led most analysts to expect no policy change.

JPMorgan said in a research note that the more hawkish tone from the bank means it will now likely deliver a first cut in interest rates in the third quarter rather than the second and trim less overall.