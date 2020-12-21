Turkish lira down 1% as dollar gains on coronavirus measures

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened 1% against the dollar on Monday, along with other emerging market currencies, as investors shifted to the less-risky greenback as many countries tightened measures against COVID-19.

The lira stood at 7.7050 to the dollar at 0703 GMT, weakening from Friday’s close of 7.6280. The currency rallied in recent days on expectations of further tightening by the central bank this Thursday, after inflation shot up to 14% in November.

(This story corrects lira level in second paragraph)