Turkish lira drifts to new all time low, eyes on central bank

FILE PHOTO: A gold dealer counts Turkish lira banknotes at his shop at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a fresh record low of 7.58 against the dollar on Monday as attention turned to the central bank’s policy meeting on Sept. 24 and prospects for further backdoor tightening steps or even an outright rate hike.

At 0652 GMT, The lira TRYTOM=D3 was just off the all-time low at 7.5775, weakening from a close on Friday of 7.5650. It has stumbled more than 21% against the U.S. currency so far this year.