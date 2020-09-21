Turkish lira drifts to new all time low, eyes on central bank

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened to a fresh record low of 7.58 against the dollar on Monday as attention turned to the central bank’s policy meeting on Sept. 24 and prospects for further backdoor tightening steps or even an outright rate hike.
At 0652 GMT, The lira TRYTOM=D3 was just off the all-time low at 7.5775, weakening from a close on Friday of 7.5650. It has stumbled more than 21% against the U.S. currency so far this year.
Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.