Turkish lira drives to new low despite latest speed bump

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday it would shut one of the last windows for lenders to access cheaper funding in its latest effort to support the hard-hit lira, which nonetheless slid for an eighth straight day to a new record low.

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In response to what the bank said was another decisive step to maintain stability, the currency TRYTOM=D3 briefly rebounded before declining again. It was down 0.5% at 8.43 against the U.S. dollar at 1454 GMT, after having earlier touched an all-time low of 8.444.

The lira tmsnrt.rs/321SThd is the worst performer in emerging markets this year, down 29% on concerns about possible Western sanctions against Turkey, depleted reserves, high inflation and monetary independence.

It has fallen 7% since the central bank held its key interest rate steady last month, bucking wide expectations for a policy tightening that investors and economists say is needed but that is politically unpopular in Ankara.

Instead, the bank has used other tools to tighten money supply tmsnrt.rs/35Z0Bd9 and said on Monday that as of Tuesday, borrowing limits at its interbank money market will be reduced to zero. It will also suspend overnight repo transactions via the quotation method against lira-denominated sukuks.

“All tools required within the framework of monetary policy and liquidity management will continue to be used decisively,” the central bank said in a statement.

Analysts say that by effectively shutting the overnight lending window, set at 11.75%, the bank will continue to raise the average cost of funding toward the top level of its interest rate corridor, which was raised to 14.75% last month.

Funding costs CBTWACF= have jumped to 13.40% from a low of 7.34% in July, when the latest bout of lira weakness began. Inflation stands at 11.75%.

Despite the so-called backdoor policy steps, expectations are growing for a formal rate hike.

Goldman Sachs analysts predict the policy rate, now 10.25%, will reach 17% by year-end. Societe Generale anticipates the lira hitting 9 versus the dollar in that time frame.

“If lira weakness continues, we think a large hike in all policy rates will be seen before” the Nov. 19 monetary policy meeting, said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Underscoring the political pressure for looser monetary policy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey is waging an economic war against “the devil’s triangle of interest and exchange rates and inflation”.