Turkish lira edges off record lows after new economic programme

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lira firmed slightly on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of Turkey’s new medium-term economic programme and measures reducing taxes on forex transactions and bank deposits.

This outweigh concerns over fighting between Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan and Armenia, in which dozens of people have been reported killed since clashes broke out on Sunday.

After touching a record low of 7.8555 against the dollar on Tuesday, the lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 7.7950 from a close of 7.8040. The currency has weakened 24% so far this year on unease about depleted forex reserves and negative real interest rates.

“We can say that the general macro path traced by the YEP(new economic programme) was market friendly,” a treasury trader at one bank said, while questioning whether some of the economic forecasts in it were achievable.

“But when we look at the general lines, it appears they are aiming at a process which will again increase the weight of foreign investors in Turkey’s markets,” he said.

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday that Turkey’s economy was set to grow 0.3% this year as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis, pledging more normalisation steps to boost the economy under a three-year plan.

The Official Gazette said on Wednesday Turkey was reducing a tax on forex transactions to 0.2% from 1%, reversing a hike imposed in May. The Gazette also announced a cut in the withholding tax on bank deposits until year-end.

The moves came after Turkey’s central bank last week hiked interest rates by 200 basis points to 10.25%, tightening policy for the first time in two years to stabilize the lira and rein in inflation.

A day later, Turkey’s banking watchdog raised the limits for banks’ FX transactions with foreign entities, allowing increased access to the market. On Monday it lowered banks’ required asset ratio to 90% from 95%, further easing a rule that effectively forced private banks to lend more and buy more government debt.