Turkish lira firms 1% on tight policy expectations

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened nearly 1% to below 7.1 against the dollar on Thursday after data showed inflation climbed to 15% in January, reinforcing expectations that monetary policy will be kept tight for an extended period.

At 1045 GMT, the lira stood at 7.12 against the U.S. currency, having firmed as far as 7.0980 from a close of 7.1650 on Wednesday, when the inflation data was released.