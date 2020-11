FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira firmed nearly 1% on Monday, after data showed the economy had expanded 6.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, far exceeding expectations.

The lira firmed to as much as 7.75 against the U.S. dollar by 1208 GMT from a close of 7.82 on Friday.