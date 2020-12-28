Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkish lira firms to strongest level since September

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira strengthened 0.8% to below 7.5 against the dollar on Monday, its strongest level since mid-September, building on gains last week when the central bank raised its key interest rate a bit more than expected.

The lira firmed to 7.4950 in thin trade due to end of year holidays. On Thursday, the central bank hiked its one-week repo rate to 17% from 15%. Even after recent gains, the lira has weakened 21% to the dollar this year.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

