Turkish lira flat ahead of central bank rate decision

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded steadily against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting where the bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 475 basis points.

The currency TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.71 against the dollar at 0645 GMT, slightly firmer from its close of 7.72 on Wednesday. The currency has declined nearly 24% so far this year.

The central bank is expected to raise its policy rate to 15% from 10.25%, according to a Reuters poll. The bank’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged in October had accelerated the lira’s decline.

While promising that Turkey was prepared to take difficult steps to address its economic challenges, President Tayyip Erdogan has repeated his criticism of high interest rates this week, leading some economists to warn of the consequences for the lira if the central bank does not meet expectations.

“A hike of around 150-200 bps in interest rates may pave the way for 8.0 (lira to the dollar) and create fragility on the foreign exchange market and country risk premium over the medium term,” said Ozlem Derici Sengul, a founding partner of Spinn Consulting.

“In addition, a clear, simple, understandable and forward-looking statement is needed as the tone of communication will significantly contribute to the renewal of the market’s trust in the central bank,” Derici Sengul said.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 2 pm (1100 GMT).