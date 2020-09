FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira hit a record low against the dollar in overseas trade on Wednesday as investors weighed whether the central bank would hike rates at its meeting this week to stem the currency’s decline.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 was at 7.6710 against the dollar by 0409 GMT, its weakest level on record, after closing at 7.6670 on Tuesday.