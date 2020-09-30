Turkish lira rebounds from record low after Ankara's rosy forecast

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The lira firmed 1% against the dollar on Wednesday, rebounding from a record low after Turkey unveiled an optimistic medium-term economic programme and also reduced taxes on forex transactions and bank deposits.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The rebound, even as the greenback firmed too, outweighed concerns over a fourth day of deadly clashes between Turkey’s ally Azerbaijan and Armenia. The risk of European Union sanctions have also recently weighed on the lira. [nL4N2GR2I7]

After touching a record low of 7.8555 on Tuesday, the lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 7.7255 from a close of 7.8040. It was on track for its best session against the dollar since mid-August.

The currency has weakened 23% so far this year primarily due to unease over depleted forex reserves, costly state interventions in FX markets, and negative real interest rates.

The Istanbul stock exchange also surged with its bluechip BIST 100 index .XU100 up more than 2%, while the banking index .XBANK gained 3%. Turks have invested in stocks this year like never before, filling a gap left by foreigners.

“We can say that the general macro path traced by the YEP(new economic programme) was market friendly,” a treasury trader at one bank said, while questioning whether some of the economic forecasts in it were achievable.

“When we look at the general lines, it appears they are aiming at a process which will again increase the weight of foreign investors in Turkey’s markets,” he said.

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Tuesday that Turkey’s economy was set to grow 0.3% this year as it recovers from the coronavirus crisis, pledging more normalisation steps to boost the economy under a three-year plan.

The government forecast is much rosier than that of most other analysts, including at the International Monetary Fund and Goldman Sachs, who see a sharper contraction.

The Official Gazette said on Wednesday Turkey was reducing a tax on forex transactions to 0.2% from 1%, reversing a hike imposed in May. The Gazette also announced a cut in the withholding tax on bank deposits until year-end.

The moves came after Turkey’s central bank last week surprised markets with a 200-point hike in interest rates to 10.25%, tightening policy for the first time in two years to stabilize the lira and rein in inflation.

A day later, Turkey’s banking watchdog raised the limits for banks’ FX transactions with foreign entities, allowing increased access to the market. On Monday, it lowered banks’ required assets, further easing a rule that effectively forced private banks to lend more and buy more government debt.