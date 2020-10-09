Turkish lira rebounds from record low after cenbank swap rate move

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira pared losses against the dollar on Friday after hitting a fresh record low as concerns persisted over the Caucasus conflict, possible U.S. sanctions, and tensions between Ankara and the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Gold dealer Gunay Gunes counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed 0.5% to 7.9 against the dollar after touching its weakest ever 7.9550 level. The lira firmed after the central bank raised the lira swap market interest rate to 11.75% from 10.25%. It closed at 7.9420 on Thursday.

The move showed the bank’s intent to keep tightening policy, economists said, adding that the weaker lira will increase inflation pressures in the coming months.

The lira has lost around 25% of its value this year, mainly on concerns over the central bank’s depleted forex reserves and costly interventions in the currency market. Geopolitical worries have also recently come to the fore.

Turkey’s backing for Azerbaijan in a conflict with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh has caused unease, while EU-Turkey tensions have also flared up again.

A Republican and a Democratic U.S. senator have called for President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 defence systems after a report Turkey may be planning a major test.

Piotr Matys, senior emerging markets forex strategist at Rabobank, said good relations between Trump and President Tayyip Erdogan have so far prevented the worst case scenario of punitive measures against Ankara.

“If President Trump is not re-elected, the selling pressure on the lira is unlikely to fade even if Armenia and Azerbaijan announce a ceasefire,” he said in a note, adding that possible further lira depreciation could put pressure on the central bank to act at its rate-setting meeting later this month.

The bank unexpectedly hiked its policy rate by 200 basis points to 10.25% in September. It has also funded the market at a higher rate, raising the average cost of funding CBTWACF= to 11.56%.

Turkey's main stock index BIST100 .XU100 rose some 1% by 1244 GMT while the banking index .XBANK was up 1.2%.