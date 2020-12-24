Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of central bank rate decision

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira traded 0.45% weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of a central bank rate setting meeting where the bank is expected to hike its benchmark rate by 150 basis points.

The currency stood at 7.6590 against the dollar at 0451 GMT, slightly weaker from its close of 7.6250 on Wednesday. The lira has declined nearly 23% so far this year.

The central bank is expected to continue tightening policy and raise its benchmark rate to 16.5% from 15%, according to a Reuters poll.