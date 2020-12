FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira slid 1% against the dollar on Tuesday after the government imposed new weekend lockdowns and other measures to combat a record jump in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The currency weakened to 7.91 by 0830 GMT. It was flat on Monday after three sessions of gains, having hit an all time low of 8.58 last month.