Middle East & Africa

Turkish lira slips more than 1% after rally

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira dipped 1.3% to the dollar on Monday as local investors built their forex and gold positions after a recent strong rally in the Turkish currency.

The lira weakened as far as 7.76 from Friday’s close of 7.65. It has rallied from a record low of 8.58 this month after President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a more market-friendly approach to the economy under a new central bank governor and finance minister, and after a 475-point rate hike last Thursday.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

