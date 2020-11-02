Turkish lira slips to record low despite latest speed bump

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank said on Monday it would shut one of the last windows for lenders to access cheaper funding in its latest step to support the lira currency, which nonetheless slid for an eighth straight day to a new record low.

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

In response to what the bank said was another "decisive" step to maintain price and financial stability, the lira TRYTOM=D3 briefly rebounded before falling back to 8.4025 against the U.S. dollar at 0809 GMT. Earlier, it touched 8.404.

The currency is the worst performer in emerging markets this year, down 29% on concerns over possible Western sanctions, depleted reserves, high inflation and monetary independence.

It has fallen 7% since the central bank held its key interest rate steady last month, bucking wide expectations for a policy tightening that investors and economists say is needed but that is politically unpopular in Ankara.

Instead, the bank has used other tools to tighten money supply and said on Monday that as of Tuesday, borrowing limits at its interbank money market will be reduced to zero. It will also suspend overnight repo transactions via the quotation method against lira-denominated sukuks.

“All tools required within the framework of monetary policy and liquidity management will continue to be used decisively,” the bank said in a statement.

Analysts say that by effectively shutting the overnight lending window, set at 11.75%, the bank will continue to raise the average cost of funding toward the top level of its interest rate corridor, which was raised to 14.75% last month.

Funding costs CBTWACF= have jumped to 13.40% from a low of 7.34% in July, when the latest bout of lira weakness began. Inflation stands at 11.75%.

Despite the so-called backdoor policy steps, expectations are growing for a formal rate hike. Goldman Sachs analysts predict the policy rate will reach 17% by year-end from 10.25%.

“If lira weakness continues, we think a large hike in all policy rates will be seen before” the Nov. 19 monetary policy meeting, said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Underscoring the political pressure for looser monetary policy, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey is waging an economic war against “the devil’s triangle of interest and exchange rates and inflation”.

Yet Erdogan’s close ties with the White House may be upended if Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate and front-runner, wins the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday.

Turkey could face sanctions from the United States over its Russian S-400 missiles, and from the European Union over disputes with Greece, Cyprus and France over maritime rights.

Sanctions could slow the economy’s recovery from a sharp contraction in the second quarter due to coronavirus restrictions. Last month, the manufacturing sector grew for a fifth straight month with sharp upticks in orders and output, a business survey showed on Monday.