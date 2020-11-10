Turkish lira surrenders some gains as new finance minister appointed

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% against the dollar early on Tuesday, surrendering some of the huge gains which it made a day earlier after the surprise departure over the weekend of both the finance minister and the central bank governor.

Overnight, Turkey appointed former deputy prime minister Lutfi Elvan as its treasury and finance minister to replace President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak.