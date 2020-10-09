Turkish lira touches record low on geopolitical concerns

FILE PHOTO: Gold dealer Gunay Gunes counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira touched a record low against the dollar on Friday, as concerns lingered over the Caucasus conflict, possible U.S. sanctions, and tensions between Ankara and the European Union.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at its weakest level ever at 7.9475 by 0420 GMT, lower than the close of 7.9420 on Thursday.

The currency has lost around 25% of its value this year, mainly on concerns over the central bank’s depleted forex reserves and costly interventions in the currency market. Geopolitical worries have also recently come to the fore.

Data on Thursday showed the Turkish central bank’s net forex reserves had hit their lowest level since March 2004, standing at $16.80 billion as of Oct. 2.

Turkey’s backing for Azerbaijan in a conflict with Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh has caused unease, while separately tensions between Ankara and the EU have flared up again this week.

A Republican and a Democratic U.S. senator called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft system, after a report Turkey may be planning a comprehensive test.