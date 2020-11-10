Turkish lira tumbles back after Elvan named finance minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish lira tumbled as much as 4% on Tuesday, surrendering much of its gains from a day earlier, after Lutfi Elvan was named the new finance minister amid a rapid reshuffling of the country’s economic leadership.

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Overnight, Turkey appointed the former deputy prime minister to replace President Tayyip Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat Albayrak, who resigned late on Sunday in a shock to the public and to many in the ruling AK Party.

At 0658 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 was down 3.3% at 8.33 against the dollar, after weakening to as far as 8.385, leaving it down 29% so far this year. On Monday - after Albayrak stepped down - the currency shot up as much as 6%.

The political upheaval began in the early hours on Saturday when Erdogan replaced the central bank governor with former finance minister Naci Agbal, raising hopes for a rate hike that could boost the beleaguered lira and ease double-digit inflation.

One day later, Albayrak said on Instagram he was resigning for health reasons - setting up the appointment of AK Party member Elvan, who was also development minister between 2016 and 2018.

“We can see locals demand for foreign currencies and in particular gold is continuing,” said a forex trader at one bank.

Turks have snapped up hard currencies at record levels amid concerns over negative real rates, high inflation, depleted central bank FX reserves and the risk of Western sanctions over Turkish foreign and defence policies.

The economy has recovered well from a sharp contraction in the second quarter, though coronavirus-related strains linger and unemployment, at 13.2% in the latest period, remains high especially for youth.

While Erdogan has publicly endorsed low rates, newly-installed governor Agbal said Monday the central bank would “decisively” use all policy tools to achieve its main goal of price stability, teeing up a possible rate hike.

The trader, who requested anonymity, said markets are focused on a Nov. 19 policy meeting. Agbal “pointed to this date ... and signalled a hike,” the trader said, adding any further political appointments will be critical in the meantime.