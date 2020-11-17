Turkish lira weakens before central bank's rate decision

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened more than 1% on Tuesday against the dollar before a rate decision by the central bank on Thursday, after rallying as much as 12% last week on expectations of a rate increase.

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

The lira TRYTOM=D3 fell to 7.7550 at 1256 GMT from Monday's close of 7.7110. Earlier, it weakened more than 1% to 7.80.

The lira’s rally, which saw it gain on Monday to its strongest since Sept. 25, was initially sparked by the departure of the central bank governor and the finance minister. Even after recovering some losses, the currency is still down some 24% this year.

Foreigners lead the purchase of Turkish assets last week on optimism that Ankara would follow more orthodox policies after market-friendly comments from President Tayyip Erdogan.

Locals, whose forex and precious metals holdings reached a record high of more than $224 billion on Nov. 6 amid lack of confidence in the lira, have been more wary.

“There was a slight upwards movement with foreigners stopping purchases of Turkish assets, locals continuing their purchases of precious metals, in addition to profit realisation by foreigners,” said Lutfullah Bingol, economist at Albaraka Turk.

“However, we do not see this as a very important move. We see it only as a consolidation before the MPC meeting,” he said.

The central bank is expected to raise its policy rate to 15% this week from 10.25%, according to a Reuters poll. The bank’s decision to keep its policy rate unchanged in October had accelerated the lira’s decline.

Lutfi Elvan, the new finance minister, said on Tuesday that he expects the economy to grow 0.3% in 2020 as consumption, investment and exports recover, according to the state-owned agency Anadolu .

He also said Ankara will implement structural reforms to improve the investment environment for international and domestic entrepreneurs.