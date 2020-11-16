Turkish lira weakens from last week's rally

FILE PHOTO: A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Turkey, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened more than 0.6% on Monday to 7.73 against the dollar, after rallying as much as 12% last week on expectations of more orthodox economic policy when President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic model.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 firmed to 7.6045 earlier on Monday, its strongest level since Sept. 25, from Friday's close of 7.6800. It stood at 7.7300 at 0953 GMT.

Last week’s rally was initially sparked by the departure of the central bank governor and the finance minister.

The central bank, which has mainly used backdoor measures to tighten policy since July, is expected to sharply raise its policy rate to 15% this week, according to a Reuters poll.