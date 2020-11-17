Turkish lira weakens more than 1% against dollar

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira weakened more than 1% on Tuesday against the dollar, after rallying as much as 12% last week on expectations of more orthodox economic policy when President Tayyip Erdogan pledged a new economic model.

At 1004 GMT, the lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 7.80, having touched 7.7110 at Monday's close. It has weakened some 24% this year, hit by concerns over depleted forex reserves and costly state interventions in the forex market.

Last week’s rally was initially sparked by the departure of the central bank governor and the finance minister. The central bank is expected to sharply raise its policy rate to 15% this week, according to a Reuters poll.