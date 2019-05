ISTANBUL, May 22 (Reuters) - Turkey needs to stick to free market rules until the end, Isbank chief executive Adnan Bali said on Wednesday, warning that imposing controls would harm economic welfare.

He did not specify what controls he was referring to. Turkish authorities have recently taken a series of steps to the support the lira, such as imposing a one-day settlement on some purchases of forex by individuals. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)