Prudent to take profits on bullish Turkish lira trades - JPMorgan

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S., January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

LONDON (Reuters) - JPMorgan said it was tactically prudent to take profits on bullish lira trades, given the currency’s recent rapid rise.

Rising oil prices were also negative for the lira, it said in a report dated Friday.

The bank said it had also closed its ‘overweight’ position in the Romanian leu in case of pressures from rising U.S. real yields, adding that the currency was essentially a proxy for the neighbouring euro.