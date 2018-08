ANKARA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkish state pipeline operator Botas fixed the dollar/lira rate at 6.50 for the price of natural gas it sells used in electricity production until September, a sector official told Reuters.

The lira, which has lost some 42 percent of its value against the dollar this year, traded at 6.55 at 0934 GMT. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun Writing by Ece Toksabay Editing by Daren Butler)