ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey will allow the sale of non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts through the Istanbul stock exchange’s derivatives market, the central bank said on Friday, widening the availability of the currency contracts.

The central bank made the announcement in a statement on its website. NDFs are derivative contracts and are frequently used by investors to hedge exposure to foreign currencies. (Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)