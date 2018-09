ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has ruled that property sales and rental agreements can no longer be made in foreign currency, a decision published in the country’s Official Gazette said on Thursday.

The decision, designed to boost the ailing Turkish lira, said that existing foreign currency property sales and rental agreements must be converted into lira within 30 days. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)