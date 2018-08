ANKARA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Qatar’s $15 billion investment in Turkey will be channeled into Turkish financial markets and banks, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The investment was announced after Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Sarah Dadouch Editing by Dominic Evans)