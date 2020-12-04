Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate near record low

FILE PHOTO: Turkish lira banknotes are seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The consumer price index-based real effective exchange rate of the Turkish lira stood at 60.55 in November, little changed from its record low touched a month earlier, central bank data showed on Friday.

The rate, announced by the central bank, measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of Turkey’s trading partners. It stood at 60.54 in October.

Turkey’s lira lost some 24% of its value against the dollar so far this year.