ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank continues to strenghten its reserves “decisively”, governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday, adding that total reserves rose to $96.7 billion as of March 27, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Although there is volatility in central bank reserves due to periodical developments, they show a rising trend in the medium term, Cetinkaya was cited as saying by Anadolu. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)