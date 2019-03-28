UPDATE 1-Turkish cenbank continues to strengthen reserves decisively -governor

(Adds quote, details)

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank continues to strengthen its reserves “decisively”, governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Thursday, adding that total reserves rose to $96.7 billion as of March 27, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

“In the last week, total reserves increased by $4.3 billion and stood at $96.7 billion as of March 27,” Cetinkaya was quoted as saying by Anadolu. Net reserves rose $2.4 billion to $28.6 billion in the same period, he said.

Although there is volatility in central bank reserves due to periodical developments, they show a rising trend in the medium term, Cetinkaya was cited as saying by Anadolu.

Investors voiced concern over central bank’s forex reserves, which fell sharply in the first two weeks of March.

Turkish central bank increased swap limits for banks and suspended auctions at the one-week repo and overnight depo, actions that were expected to boost reserves. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)