August 14, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says dollar's days numbered as global trade currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia has been discussing for some time the possibility of using national currencies to settle bilateral trade deals with Turkey, China and Iran, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on a visit to the Turkish capital.

Lavrov, speaking at a news conference with his Turkish counterpart, said over time the role of the U.S. dollar as the currency of global trade will decline. He did not though make any commitments for Russia to drop the dollar in trade with Turkey, whose lira currency has plummeted. (Reporting by Moscow bureau Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Catherine Evans)

