WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States was ready to put further sanctions on Turkey if detained American pastor Andrew Brunson was not released.

“We have more that we are planning to do if they don’t release him quickly,” Mnuchin said during a meeting of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)